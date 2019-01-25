BASF invests in cosmetics ingredients

Seeking to more quickly satisfy formulators’ needs, BASF plans to produce cosmetic pearlizers and opacifiers at its site in Mauldin, South Carolina. The materials, which make cosmetics shimmer or be opaque, are now imported from Germany. Shortening product launch cycles and changing demand patterns mean US formulators need faster access to the cosmetic ingredients, BASF says. The new capacity will start up at the end of 2019.
