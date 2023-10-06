Bolt Threads to go public via SPAC

The biomaterials firm Bolt Threads plans to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Bolt says the deal will give it a valuation of $346 million and bring in proceeds of at least $35 million. Bolt launched in 2010 with the goal of growing a spider-silk-like material in industrial fermenters for sale as a yarn. But the company now says its lead product is b-silk, a fermented polypeptide that replaces silicones in personal care products.
