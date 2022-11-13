Boston Materials raises funds

Boston Materials has raised $12 million in series A funding to build up manufacturing and engineering operations at its new factory in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company makes a lightweight material produced from reclaimed carbon fiber, which can reduce the weight of cars and improve the performance and reliability of electronics. The company says investment from Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical and South Korea’s GS Group will help build supply chain relationships in Asia.
