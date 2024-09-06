Bridgestone, BB&G, and Versalis form tire recycling partnership

Bridgestone, BB&G, and Versalis have formed a partnership to recycle tires. The firms will use BB&G’s pyrolysis process to convert old tires into an oil that can be used to make polymers for new tires. BB&G has been testing its process in a plant in Fátima, Portugal, since July 15. Versalis will mix BB&G’s oil with fossil fuels to feed into its plants. The amount of material marketed as recycled will be limited to the amount of pyrolysis oil consumed, an approach known as mass balance production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter