Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble

This strange orb owes its gentle blue glow to solid-state fluorescence. It’s made of an organic material with multiple light-emitting structures that can interact with each other, giving the material unique optical properties that can be tuned by chemical modification. Aakash Likhar synthesized the material, a napthalimide derivative, as part of his PhD studies in Deepak Asthana’s lab at Ashoka University. He’s trying to develop strategies for making materials that efficiently transfer energy for bright fluorescence that doesn’t become quenched in the solid state. These properties could come in handy for optical switches and other light-controlled devices, or as fluorescent chemical sensors, he says.
Submitted by Aakash Likhar
