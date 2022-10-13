Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Bulletproof helium

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 13, 2022
A bullet embedded in a steel container.
Credit: FIBA Technologies

Workers at FIBA Technologies found this bullet embedded into the surface of a helium tank that was in for its 10-year maintenance visit. FIBA makes and services high-pressure storage equipment. This particular tank was used by the US government to provide the helium-powered lift for lighter-than-air aircraft called aerostats, which carry communication and imaging equipment for border patrols and military units. The bullet dented, but did not penetrate, the steel tank. “We came across the bullet by surprise and have no idea who fired it, but we do know it’s an armor-piercing round which our vessel withstood,” said FIBA director Chris Finn. Finn says it’ll make an interesting souvenir, and a nice way to show off how the toughness of their products.

Credit: FIBA Technologies

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

