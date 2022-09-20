Chemistry in Pictures: Crystalline sulfur

Geologist, author, and natural historian Yinan Wang knows a thing or two about rocks. Wang travels around the US and around the world collecting fossils, minerals, and other interesting specimens, which he writes about and sells in various formats, such as the Mineral-of-the-Month club and the sold-out Mineral Advent Calendar. He acquired this remarkably clear sulfur crystal—about 90 mm tall—in Peru.
Credit: Yinan Wang, @fossillocator on Twitter
