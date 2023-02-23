Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Hydrogellyfish

by Brianna Barbu
February 23, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Credit: Zhen Zhang / Lucian A. Lucia

These cute little blue jellyfish are, sadly, not real. They’re polysaccharide-based hydrogels made by Zhen Zhang as part of his postdoctoral research in Lucian A. Lucia’s lab at North Carolina State University. Zhang wanted to look at the gel-forming behavior of the water-insoluble molecule pectic acid, which is a long chain of sugar units peppered with carboxylic acid groups. So he mixed up a suspension of pectic acid and methylene blue dye in water, and then he dripped it into an aqueous solution of calcium ions. As each drop hits the calcium solution, the carboxylic acid groups bind in pairs to the calcium ions, interconnecting the pectic acid chains. The resulting tangles of molecules form floating, jellyfish-shaped blobs of hydrogel. Now a researcher at the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute at Texas Tech University, Zhang is continuing his hydrogel research with an eye towards developing gels for applications such as delivering drugs.

Submitted by Zhen Zhang

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Flower gel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: The color of life
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE