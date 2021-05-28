Advertisement

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Lead into gold

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 28, 2021
Three test tubes with sparkly gold stuff in them sit in a beaker.
Credit: Submitted by Yiping Zhang, Xiamen University

These crystals of lead iodide formed from a mixture of lead nitrate and potassium iodide. Yiping Zhang, of Xiamen University prepared the fine, flaky crystals by mixing the reagents in boiling water and then slowly cooling the reaction mixture. The crystals reflect yellow light as they fall, creating the appearance of a shower of gold. Versions of this reaction are a classic general chemistry experiment often called “Golden Rain,” but Zhang says it’s not just for show. “Lead iodide is a key raw material for organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite solar cells,” so the details of crystal formation are a subject of considerable research interest. “The purity and preparation method of lead iodide affect the photoelectric conversion efficiency of solar cells,” Zhang says.

Submitted by Yiping Zhang, Xiamen University

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

