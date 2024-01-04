Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Secret code

by Brianna Barbu
January 4, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A pink gel in a dish with an impression of a QR code in the middle.
Credit: Zhangkang Li

What’s squishy, pink, and capable of encrypting information? This QR-coded hydrogel, printed by University of Calgary biomedical engineering PhD student Zhangkang Li.Li encodes information into hydrogels by exposing a dish of functionalized polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) to visible light, which triggers crosslinking between the polymer strands. By projecting a pattern of light from a stereolithography 3D printer onto the gel, Li can write that pattern into the PVA’s crosslinked structure. But the pattern isn’t immediately visible upon printing. The information contained in the gel is revealed only after the gel is put into a saline solution for several hours. When the gel absorbs the saline, it swells. The amount of swelling in a given area differs based on how dense the crosslinks are, causing the printed pattern to emerge as the gel takes up the liquid. Li says it’s possible to print gels with a wide variety of hidden features. This particular QR code launches a weblink to his lab’s website.

Submitted by Zhangkang Li

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electronic Materials
Hemlock awarded grant for polysilicon
Polymers
Ineos to close Ohio ABS plant
Coatings
Nippon Paint to buy AOC

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE