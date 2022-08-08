Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Chemours expands refrigerant production

by Matt Blois
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Chemours plans on spending $80 million to boost production of the refrigerant HFO-1234yf at its site near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company says this refrigerant doesn’t deplete ozone and contributes less to global warming than older refrigerants. Before the Texas plant opened in 2019, Chemours produced the refrigerant in Zhonghao, China. The company says the expansion, along with some other measures, should create a 40% increase in production capacity.

