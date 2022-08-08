Chemours expands refrigerant production

Chemours plans on spending $80 million to boost production of the refrigerant HFO-1234yf at its site near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company says this refrigerant doesn’t deplete ozone and contributes less to global warming than older refrigerants. Before the Texas plant opened in 2019, Chemours produced the refrigerant in Zhonghao, China. The company says the expansion, along with some other measures, should create a 40% increase in production capacity.
