Chemours helps end counterfeiting ring

Chinese authorities, with the help of local Chemours affiliates, have shut down a large-scale operation that was making a counterfeit version of Chemours’s Viton FreeFlow fluoroelastomer. Officials found 4.7 metric tons of the fake product and a large quantity of precursors. The operation also possessed forged packaging materials and business documents, as well as some genuine Viton. “Counterfeit goods, especially in the chemical sector, pose substantial risks to safety, product quality, and the reputation of authentic products,” says Eric von Brockdorff, global product and business director for Chemours.
