Covestro makes biocircular MDI

Covestro will supply the building material company Carlisle Construction Materials with methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a polyurethane intermediate, made from biobased or recycled materials. Carlisle will use the low-carbon MDI to make polyisocyanurate insulation boards. Certification body ISCC has verified that the biocircular MDI has a 99% lower carbon footprint compared with MDI made from fossil fuels. Covestro uses a mass balance approach, in which the share of sustainable product from a manufacturing plant is dependent on the share of sustainable feedstock.
