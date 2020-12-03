Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Critical mineral supplies get preference in DOE loan program

The program addresses commercial-scale projects

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

To address the need for materials for energy, electronics, and aerospace applications, the US Department of Energy has adjusted its loan program to give preference to projects related to critical mineral supplies.

In 2018, the Department of the Interior identified 35 critical minerals for current and emerging technologies. The list includes aluminum, platinum-group metals, and rare-earth elements.

The US imports over half its annual need for 31 and all its supply for 14 of the minerals, according to a Sept. 30 executive order from President Donald J. Trump. The directive deems the need for domestic mineral supplies as a national emergency.

For too long we have been reliant on foreign adversaries like China for the production and supply of these minerals.
Dan Brouillette, secretary, US Department of Energy

“For too long we have been reliant on foreign adversaries like China for the production and supply of these minerals,” says DOE secretary Dan Brouillette in a statement announcing the change in the agency’s loan guidance.

The DOE’s Loan Programs Office provides financing for large-scale, commercial deployment of energy projects; research, development, and demonstration projects are funded through other offices. The Loan Programs Office is encouraging applications for “potential projects involving the production, manufacture, recycling, processing, recovery, or reuse of Critical Minerals and other minerals,” the DOE statement says.

“This guidance will help ensure that reasonable support is available to help domestic producers, refiners, and recyclers supply the minerals that make our modern life possible,” says Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ford, CATL to build US battery plant
DOE offers loan to Nevada lithium mine
U.S. ‘critical minerals’ evaluation moves ahead
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE