Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Evonik to expand South Carolina silica plant

by Matt Blois
February 3, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Evonik's Charleston, South Carolina, plant. The Evonik emblem is on a white building, and there is what appeas to be a water treatment faciity with greenish water.
Credit: Evonik Industries
Evonik's Charleston, South Carolina, plant

Evonik Industries will invest a “mid- double-digit-million” euro amount to expand production of precipitated silica by 50% at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by 2026. The additional capacity will mainly serve the tire industry. Silica reduces a tire’s roll resistance, conserving fuel. Evonik’s expansion plans follow PQ’s acquisition of silicate maker vanBaerle Group and Nouryon’s 50% expansion of its colloidal silica plant in Wisconsin. In contrast, PPG Industries is considering selling its silica business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electronic Materials
Hemlock awarded grant for polysilicon
Polymers
Ineos to close Ohio ABS plant
Coatings
Nippon Paint to buy AOC

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE