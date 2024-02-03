Evonik to expand South Carolina silica plant

Evonik Industries will invest a “mid- double-digit-million” euro amount to expand production of precipitated silica by 50% at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by 2026. The additional capacity will mainly serve the tire industry. Silica reduces a tire’s roll resistance, conserving fuel. Evonik’s expansion plans follow PQ’s acquisition of silicate maker vanBaerle Group and Nouryon’s 50% expansion of its colloidal silica plant in Wisconsin. In contrast, PPG Industries is considering selling its silica business.
