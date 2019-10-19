Gelest invests in contact lens firm OcuMedic

The specialty chemical maker Gelest has invested an undisclosed sum in OcuMedic, a New Jersey–based firm developing a drug-eluting soft contact lens that can replace eye drops. As part of the deal, Gelest will be OcuMedic’s exclusive supplier of acrylic monomers and reactive siloxanes used to produce the lenses. Gelest added to its silicone chemistry base in June when it acquired Bimax, a specialty acrylic monomer firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter