Green cement firm Ecocem raises $27 million

Ecocem Materials has raised $27 million from the US and European arms of Breakthrough Energy Ventures to commercialize its green cement technology. The start-up replaces up to 70% of portland cement with ground-up slag from iron production. The firm claims that the resulting cement is stronger, more durable, and a brighter white and that it has a tiny fraction of cement’s carbon dioxide footprint. The slag would otherwise be sent to landfills, Ecocem says.
