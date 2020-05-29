Lafarge, Solidia ramp up low-CO₂ cement

LafargeHolcim and Solidia are extending a partnership to commercialize low-carbon dioxide technology for cement and concrete in the US and Europe. The two firms joined in 2013 to advance Solidia’s process to sequester CO2 in concrete blocks and pavers. LafargeHolcim now aims to capture CO2 from its cement kilns and send it to Solidia, which will use the greenhouse gas to cure concrete blocks in specialized chambers. The companies say the process makes stronger, faster-curing blocks with 70% lower emissions than traditional versions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter