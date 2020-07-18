Lanxess revamps water treatment unit

To sharpen its focus on specialty chemicals, Lanxess will sell its reverse osmosis membrane business to the French firm Suez and invest in its ion-exchange resin business. Suez will get a Lanxess plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, that makes membranes to treat brackish water and seawater. Lanxess plans to spend up to $135 million to build a fourth ion-exchange resin facility within the next 5 years. The firm says the resins are used to upgrade water for applications like drug and semiconductor production.
