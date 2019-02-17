Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Lightweight ceramic aerogel stands up to high heat

Insulating material stays strong even at 1400 ˚C

by Bethany Halford
February 17, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A white object rests on the stamen of a flower without causing the stamen to bend.
Credit: Science
A ceramic aerogel made of hexagonal boron nitride is so lightweight that it can rest on a flower’s stamen.

In the world of materials, aerogels are lightweights. Air accounts for almost all their volume, with a fine network of material holding the structures together. Ceramic aerogels are ideal components for heat shields on spacecraft because they are chemically stable and can maintain their structures in corrosive environments. But aerogels made from typical ceramic materials, such as silica, become fragile at high temperatures or when subjected to dramatic temperature swings. Now, researchers report a new ceramic aerogel that maintains its strength when heated above 1,400 °C in a vacuum or when it is repeatedly heated to 900 °C and rapidly cooled to –198 °C (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aav7304). A team led by the University of California, Los Angeles’s Yu Huang and Xiangfeng Duan and the Harbin Institute of Technology’s Hui Li created the material using a previously reported method to build a graphene aerogel template that can be compressed without breaking or bulging, thanks to its architecture. They deposited a thin layer of hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN, the compound’s most stable crystalline form) on this template and oxidized the graphene away, leaving behind a network of h-BN with double-pane walls. This architecture helps the h-BN aerogel stay strong even after experiencing high temperatures. In addition to its heat tolerance, the h-BN aerogel is virtually weightless—it can be placed atop a flower’s delicate stamen without deforming or damaging it.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE