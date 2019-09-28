Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanostructure boosts CO2 uptake

A highly porous magnesium boron hydride crystal sops up CO2 under mild conditions

by Katherine Bourzac
September 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Structure of magnesium borohydride.
Credit: Jeffrey Urban

Jeffrey Urban and his colleagues at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noticed something surprising during their study of a potential hydrogen-storing material. When they grew magnesium borohydride on reduced graphene oxide, it formed an unusually open and porous crystalline nanostructure. “Working with the playbook of the periodic table, most inorganic crystals are dense,” Urban says. But the gamma form of crystalline magnesium borohydride (shown) is an exception. Contemplating the material’s large surface area and its plethora of exposed, reactive borohydrides, postdoc Sohee Jeong had “a chemical intuition that it would soak up CO2,” Urban says. She was right. Detailed studies revealed that the material initially works slowly, as the borohydrides first reduce the gas to create formate groups. There is then a stepwise spike in carbon dioxide uptake, forming methoxide groups (Adv. Mater. 2019, DOI: 10.1002/adma.201904252). A version of the material pretreated to create the formate groups works as well as existing CO2-scrubbing materials, but under much milder conditions. “It’s a massive thermodynamic sink for CO2,” even at ambient temperature and pressure, Urban says. He expects the material will find use in scuba-diving systems, space stations, and other enclosed spaces. But since it takes high temperatures to regenerate the material and release CO2, it would be challenging to adapt to industrial carbon capture and storage systems.

CORRECTION

This article was updated Sept. 30, 2019, to correct the name of the researcher interviewed. It is Jeffrey Urban, not Jeffrey Long.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostructure boosts CO2 uptake
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst Helps Control NOx Emissions And Resists Contamination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE