Oros Labs raises $22 million for aerogels

Oros Labs, which is developing aerogel insulation materials, has raised $22 million in a funding round led by Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of the aircraft manufacturer. The company calls aerogel the world’s least thermally conductive solid, and it is pursuing applications such as apparel and aerospace. With the US Department of Defense, Oros is working on a project to improve cold-weather tactical shelters.
