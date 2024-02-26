Periodic Graphics: 6 chemical stories of colors through time

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/chemicalcolors.
References used to create this graphic:
Mari, Francesco, Elisabetta Bertol, Vittorio Fineschi, and Steven B. Karch. “Channelling the Emperor: What Really Killed Napoleon?” J. R. Soc. Med.( 2004). DOI: 10.1258/jrsm.97.8.397.
Siddall, Ruth. “Sepia: The Grant Museum.” Pigment Timeline Project, University College London, July 29, 2016.
St. Clair, Kassia.The Secret Lives of Colour. John Murray Press, 2016.
Whitney, Carrie. “The Bizarre Link between Van Gogh’s Signature Yellow and Cow Urine.” HowStuffWorks, Feb. 28, 2023.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
