Periodic Graphics: What is Play-Doh made of?

References used to create this graphic:
Doane, Linwood E., Jr., and Lev Tsimberg. Starch-based modeling compound. US Patent 6,713,624 B1, filed May 2, 2002, and issued March 30, 2004.
Ward, Jason. “The Chemistry of Playdough.” Curriculum Units by Fellows of the Yale-New Haven Teachers Institute, 2020 Volume II: Chemistry of Food and Cooking.
Wilson, Tracy V. “How Play-Doh Works.” HowStuffWorks, Feb. 19, 2021
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
