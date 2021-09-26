Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: What is Play-Doh made of?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning rolls out the chemistry behind the colorful, nontoxic modeling material

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
September 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Infographic explaining what Play-Doh is made of.  Water and starch are the main components of Play-Doh. Play-Doh usually contains wheat flour. Wheat flour starch is approximately 25% amylose and 75% amylopectin.  When warm water is added, starch granules swell and gelatinize because of hydrogen bonding between water molecules and the molecules in starch. When Play-Doh cools, amylose molecules crystallize, causing retrogradation (hardening). Adding more amylopectin as a retrogradation inhibitor stops this. Salt reduces starch's water of hydration and helps stop mold growth. The salt can be sodium chloride, potassium chloride, or calcium chloride.   Extra amylopectin added to prevent retrogradation makes Play-Doh sticky. Lubricants (mineral or vegetable oil) and surfactants (such as polyethylene glycol esters) reduce stickiness. Preservatives can include calcium propionate, sodium benzoate, parabens, or borax. They prevent microbial growth. Fragrances, including vanilla, improve the smell of Play-Doh. Adding various pigments produces vibrant colors. 
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/playdoh.

References used to create this graphic:

Doane, Linwood E., Jr., and Lev Tsimberg. Starch-based modeling compound. US Patent 6,713,624 B1, filed May 2, 2002, and issued March 30, 2004.

Ward, Jason. “The Chemistry of Playdough.” Curriculum Units by Fellows of the Yale-New Haven Teachers Institute, 2020 Volume II: Chemistry of Food and Cooking.

Wilson, Tracy V. “How Play-Doh Works.” HowStuffWorks, Feb. 19, 2021

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE