Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Polaroid photography

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/polaroid.
References used to create this graphic:
Berg, W. “Polaroid One-Step Color Photography.” Naturwissenschaften (1977). DOI: 10.1007/BF00439885.
Fujita, Shinsaku. “Photography Based on Silver Halides. An Overview.” In Organic Chemistry of Photography, 3–37. Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg, 2004. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-662-09130-2_1.
Jarvis, Lisa M. “What’s That Stuff? Instant Film.” Chemical & Engineering News, March 23, 2009.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter