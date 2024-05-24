Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Polaroid photography

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning zooms in on the science behind instant-printing photos.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
May 24, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Test your knowledge of Polaroid photography with our quiz

Infographic on the chemistry of Polaroid photography. Polaroid film uses three layers of silver bromide crystals, each sensitive to a different color of light. When the correct color of light hits silver bromide, that compound reacts to produce silver atoms. After the photo has been taken, a pack of chemicals bursts and spreads over the film. The chemicals include potassium hydroxide, which diffuses downward toward the dye layers. There, it deprotonates the hydroquinone developer molecules attached to the dyes. When silver bromide crystals are not exposed to the color of light they are sensitive to, the deprotonated dye right beneath those crystals flows up to the image layer. But in areas where the crystals are exposed to the right color of light, the silver atoms oxidize the hydroquinone, preventing the dye layer just beneath from diffusing up to the image layer. The dyes combine to create the different colors that make up the image. After development, the remaining potassium hydroxide reacts with an acid polymer layer to form water and a potassium salt. Other reagents—potassium thiosulfate and uracil—stabilize the photo by clearing unexposed silver bromide, stopping it from reacting further with light.
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/polaroid.

References used to create this graphic:

Berg, W. “Polaroid One-Step Color Photography.” Naturwissenschaften (1977). DOI: 10.1007/BF00439885.

Fujita, Shinsaku. “Photography Based on Silver Halides. An Overview.” In Organic Chemistry of Photography, 3–37. Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg, 2004. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-662-09130-2_1.

Jarvis, Lisa M. “What’s That Stuff? Instant Film.” Chemical & Engineering News, March 23, 2009.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE