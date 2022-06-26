Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of textile fibers

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/textiles.
References used to create this graphic:
Bechtold, Thomas, and Tung Pham. Textile Chemistry. Berlin: De Gruyter, 2019. DOI: 10.1515/9783110549898.
Hassan, Mohammad M., and Christopher M. Carr. “A Review of the Sustainable Methods in Imparting Shrink Resistance to Wool Fabrics.” J. Adv. Res. (July 2019): 39-60. DOI: 10.1016/j.jare.2019.01.014.
Mather, Robert R., and Roger H. Wardman. The Chemistry of Textile Fibres. Royal Society of Chemistry, 2011.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
