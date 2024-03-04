Advertisement

Materials

Quiz: How much do you know about historical coloring agents?

Artists throughout history used pigments and dyes to bring their works to life. Test your knowledge of the chemistry behind them.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
March 4, 2024
Before you take our quiz on how colorants have been created and used throughout history, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

The death of which of the following famous historical figures has been linked to wallpaper containing Scheele’s green?
From which marine animal did ancient cultures extract Tyrian purple dye?
Which famous artist used Prussian blue during his Blue period?
Which of the following turns blue as a side effect of using Prussian blue to treat radioactive cesium or thallium poisoning?
Sources in the 1800s claimed that Indian yellow was made from the concentrated urine of which animal?
Which animal is the main modern source of sepia pigment?
Which of the following was a common use for the red pigment minium in medieval times?

You Scored xxxpercentxxx% - xxxnumberxxx out of xxxnumberxxx

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

