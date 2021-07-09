SK invests in Japanese materials firm TBM

The South Korean conglomerate SK Group is investing $123 million in TBM, a Japanese start-up developing Limex, a flexible and moldable composite based on calcium carbonate. The two firms will collaborate on a biodegradable form of Limex made by adding SK’s polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT). Inexpensive calcium carbonate should make the Limex-PBAT combination cost competitive with other biodegradable plastics, the firms say. TBM says 6,000 companies and local governments in Japan already use Limex instead of plastics and paper.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter