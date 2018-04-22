Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Slippery microgrooves help harvest fog﻿

Tuning surface shape and chemistry lets hydrophilic materials shed clingy water droplets﻿

by Kerri Jansen
April 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Collecting moisture from air is a promising technique for providing water to the world’s arid regions. But the hydrophilic surfaces that are sometimes used for this purpose prefer to hold on to water rather than give it up for consumption. Scientists from Pennsylvania State University and the University of Texas, Dallas, have now developed a lubricated hydrophilic surface that both attracts and sheds water efficiently, thanks to parallel, microscopic grooves etched into the surface that promote drainage (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaq0919). The microgrooves, which also provide increased surface area on which droplets can form, are coated with a thin layer of hydrophilic lubricant that is held in place by nanoscale roughness on the surface. In simulated foggy conditions provided by a conventional room humidifier, the grooved, lubricated surfaces outperformed a variety of other hydrophilic surface structures, as well as water-repellent surfaces, in both droplet formation and shedding. 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE