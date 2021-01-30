Stoicheia launches for materials discovery

Stoicheia, a start-up cofounded by Northwestern University chemistry professor and entrepreneur Chad A. Mirkin, has launched with $5 million in seed funding. Stoicheia uses lithography to create libraries of over 1 million nanostructures on a chip. Researchers can use the libraries to perform millions of simultaneous experiments to identify new materials, the firm says. Examples include catalystsfor turning carbon dioxide recycling and green hydrogen into economic realities, Stoicheia says.
