Teijin buys German car materials maker

Japan’s Teijin will pay $145 million for J. H. Ziegler, a German producer of car interior materials. Ziegler has five plants, including one in China, and 400 employees. It had sales of $80 million in 2017. Japanese firms have aggressively expanded into car interior materials in recent years, with Toray Industries and Asahi Kasei notably investing in plants that produce high-end synthetic suede. Teijin says it considers car materials one of its core businesses.
