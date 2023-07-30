Toray to invest in carbon fiber

Toray Industries plans to expand carbon fiber capacity at its facilities in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Gyeongsangbuk- do, South Korea. To be completed by 2025, the projects will increase the firm’s capacity for the material by over 20%, to 35,000 metric tons per year. The Japanese company says it expects carbon fiber demand to increase by 17% annually, in part because of increased use in building pressure vessels that store hydrogen and natural gas. Carbon fiber is also used to construct airplanes.
