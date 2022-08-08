Wacker plans US silicone plant

The German chemical company Wacker Chemie is planning to add a $200 million silicone production plant to its site in Charleston, Tennessee, which currently produces polysilicon and pyrogenic silica. Over the next several years, the company will build facilities to produce silicone rubber and sealants used in construction, and it may add silane-terminated polymers used as binders for sealants, adhesives, and liquid waterproofing systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter