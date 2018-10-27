Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

World’s hunger for raw materials likely to boost pollution﻿

by Cheryl Hogue
October 27, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Photo shows heavy equipment with a mechanical arm ending in a giant metal claw that is reaching into a huge heap of scrap metal.
Credit: Shutterstock
The metal recycling industry is predicted to grow in the next 40 years.

World demand for raw materials—including fossil fuels, metals, and biomass—is expected to double in the next four decades, an international report says. This increase in demand is likely to worsen pollution and contribute to climate change, says the report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development, a group of the world’s 36 richest countries. OECD predicts the environmental problems are apt to happen despite ongoing improvements in manufacturing efficiency and a move in the world economy to service industries. The recycling industry is likely to grow rapidly, especially in metals, yet remain much smaller than the mining sector, which is expected to boom, the report says. The report also predicts the world chemical industry’s output will triple between 2011 and 2060, while its material intensity—the amount of input needed to make a product—will fall slightly from an already-low level.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE