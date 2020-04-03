Zymergen, Sumitomo launch biobased film for electronics

The California biomanufacturing start-up Zymergen and Sumitomo Chemical have developed a transparent polymer film for use in displays, touch sensors, and printable electronics. The film, Hyaline, is made from an unidentified new monomer produced via fermentation. Hyaline boasts high transparency and improved strength compared with synthetic films, the partners say. Sales are expected to begin in the third quarter.
