Arkema venture to make new glue

Arkema’s Bostik adhesives unit has formed Crackless Monomer Company (CMC) with the Taiwanese cyanoacrylate maker Cartell Chemical. Arkema will invest $11 million and have a 51% stake in the firm. The joint venture plans to make next-generation cyanoacrylate adhesives—commonly known as superglue—using “crackless” synthesis, which avoids the typical practice of breaking apart polymers to make reactive monomers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter