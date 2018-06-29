Dow materials used in new Olympic headquarters

The International Olympic Committee’s new energy-efficient headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, will incorporate materials from Olympic sponsor Dow Chemical. Dow’s silicone sealants will bind glass to metal framing. A styrene-acrylic binder will reduce emissions of formaldehyde from the walls. Dow’s cellulose will improve ceramic tile adhesives. And the garden roof of the parking lot will use a Dow waterproof membrane.
