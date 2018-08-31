BASF, Givaudan seek animal-free testing

BASF and Givaudan say they have developed a test called the kinetic direct peptide reactivity assay to predict the potency of skin sensitizers without the use of animals. The two say other animal-free tests can give only a positive or negative indication but can’t determine potency, a requirement of some regulatory agencies. To validate the new test method, they have partnered with the Maryland-based nonprofit Institute for In Vitro Sciences, which should have results by the end of this year.
