Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Eww, that’s a tongue

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 21, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A blue field with yellow-greenish bumps.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.0c12925

Have you ever held up a mirror and stared, really stared, at your tongue? Efren Andablo-Reyes and coworkers at the University of Leeds went far beyond that. They worked with the Leeds dental school to collect microscale tongue impressions in multiple materials from volunteers, then digitized 3-D images of the molds (top, with scalebar). With that data, they developed a method to computationally simulate the tongues’ randomly spaced but evenly distributed patterns and structures. Finally, they used a combination of 3-D printing and soft-matter lithography to spit out their simulated tongues in the real world (bottom). Why? Up to now, the team says, researchers who want to study how tongues in isolation interact with the matter they encounter have had to make do with dead tongues or models with grid-like feature patterns that fail to replicate the friction, wettability, and changes with stretching seen on the real thing. They hope that their better tongue mimic will find applications in food science, drug delivery, and oral care research.

A blue field with greenish-yellow bumps.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.0c12925

Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.0c12925

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: How much do you know about Polaroid photography?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Mechanochromeleon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A closer look at clots

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE