Biomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Fabric factory

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 23, 2021
A set of tall racks of trays have white fluffy stuff growing out of them.
Credit: Bolt Threads
A model smoulders at the camera wearing a black bustier and pants, both of which shine like leather.
Credit: Courtesy of Bolt Threads/Stella McCartney

The tufts of white fluff in the factory photo above will soon undergo a stark transformation into the black, leatherlike material adorning this model. The trays are full of mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, which the next-generation materials company Bolt Threads is growing on sawdust under carefully controlled conditions. Thanks to a collaboration between Bolt and fashion designer Stella McCartney, vegetarians and vegans will have new high-end sartorial options soon. McCartney invested in Bolt’s Mylo material, and is coming out with tops and trousers made with the firm’s “unleather.” C&EN readers may recognize Bolt from their work on spider silk expressed in yeast cells. For now, Bolt CEO Dan Widmair is working hard on scaling up Mylo, he tells C&EN, but he has several more biobased materials innovations literally in the freezer.

Credit: Bolt Threads

To read more about Mylo and other leather alternatives making their way to the market, check out our recent feature story here.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

