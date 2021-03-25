Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Mushroom melanin

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 25, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Two petri dishes have fractal fibrils among orange and brown areas.
Credit: EMPA

Melanin is a common class of pigments found in nature, including human skin and browning bananas. Isolated, it’s worth more than gold, pound for pound. That’s because despite a lot of potential applications for the material, efforts to economically produce melanin in large quantities by synthesis, fermentation, or extraction have so far failed. Now researchers at Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, may have found a way to get it by culturing the fungus Armillaria cepistipes. Under the right growth conditions, A. cepistipes will secrete melanin—as shown by the yellow, orange, and brown color colors in the photo above—instead of just hoarding the pigment in its cells. The Empa team says if they can scale up the method, it could enable melanin to be used affordably in dyes, antifungal treatments, and even aquatic lead abatement.

Credit: Empa

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A very dry surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blacklight Life Savers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Skin-deep biotech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE