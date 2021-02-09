Chemistry in Pictures: Polarizing

Christopher King works with microscopes in his day job as a histology technician. Many nights he comes home and works with microscopes to create art. King uses polarized light microscopy and semi-controlled crystallization to create surreal and beautiful images. The feathery swirl seen here is a mixture of ʟ-glutamine, β-alanine, and taurine. Since coming to C&EN’s attention a few years ago, King has upgraded his microscope and camera and moved to a place with more room for his studio. “Right now I’m a bit obsessed with the viscosity of my solutions and how changing it and adding impurities affects the crystal growth and creates a variety of different formations while using the same ratio of chemicals.”
Credit: Christopher KingYou can see more of King’s artwork on Twitter at @Masterpnside and purchase prints and products at linktr.ee/the_masterpiece_inside.
