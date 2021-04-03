Cresilon raises funds for bleeding-control hydrogel

Cresilon has raised $38.5 million in funding to expand production and launch of its plant-based hydrogel products, which stop traumatic bleeding on contact. Cresilon was cofounded in 2010 by Joe Landolina, then a chemical engineering undergraduate at New York University. Today, Cresilon’s Brooklyn, New York, facility produces its algae-derived product, Vetigel, for veterinary applications. Landolina says the firm is pursuing US approval for external human use.
