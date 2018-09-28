Danimer will build a polyhydroxyalkanoate plant

Danimer Scientific plans to build a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) plant in Winchester, Ky., on the site of an algae fermentation facility that closed earlier this year. The plant is set to cost $36 million and be completed by the end of 2019. It will use bacteria to convert canola oil into PHA, a biopolymer that is biodegradable, even in ambient marine and soil conditions. It can be used in straws, bags, and other single-use applications. The start-up Metabolix made PHA at Archer Daniels Midland’s Clinton, Iowa, facility, but ADM ended the agreement in 2012.
