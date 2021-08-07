Evonik purchases medical start-up

Evonik has purchased the German start-up JeNaCell, which makes biotechnologically derived cellulose for medical applications. Evonik’s venture capital arm invested in JeNaCell in 2015 and now plans to pair the firm with its Resomer bioresorbable polymers, used in medical implants. JeNaCell is a spinoff of the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena. Its films are being used as dressings for chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and burns.
