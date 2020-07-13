Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Look at them grow: Meniscus channels spur bacteria, biofilm growth

Simple stamping technique patterns bacteria and accelerates their growth

by Matt Davenport
July 13, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Bacteria grow along a snowflake pattern in agar.
Credit: ACS Synth. Biol.
A biofilm of B. subtilis grows along meniscus channels shaped like a snowflake. The pattern was created using a silicone stamp.

Little ones grow so fast. Still, researchers at the University of Warwick were surprised by just how quickly their bacteria blossomed when growing along a microscopic meniscus. Microstructures can guide bacterial growth, shepherding colonies into complex patterns. Until now, patterning biofilm growth required emerging or expensive equipment, such as specialized ink-jet or 3-D printers, says University of Warwick biologist Munehiro Asally and physicist Vasily Kantsler. Asally and Kantsler’s team turned to readily available and customizable silicone stamps to transfer microscopic patterns into agar gel. After the stamp is released, liquid seeps out of the gel and forms a narrow meniscus between the newly raised features and the flat agar. These channels, the team found, act like highways for microbial growth, with bacteria speeding up to twice the growth rate they attain on flat agar (ACS Synth. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.0c00146). The simple patterning method could help researchers develop biofilms, those notoriously resilient goos made by microbes, for applications in materials science. And since it speeds bacterial growth, this technique could help accelerate research into a number of microbial questions, such as how antibacterial resistance evolves, the team says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE