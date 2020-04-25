Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Oil-loaded gels fight fungus

Organogels made with essential oils could be used as drug delivery devices and food preservatives

by Bethany Halford
April 25, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Cherry tomatoes kept in containers with organogels loaded with linalool, citral, mentha arvensis, canola oil, or no organogel. Tomatoes that share packaging with linalool-loaded organogels resist decomposition up to 21 days, with citral-loaded and mentha arvensis–loaded orgaogels up to 14 days. Those that share space with canola oil organogels or no organogels show decay after 7 days.
Credit: ACS Appl. Polym. Mater.

Thanks to their ability to evaporate at ordinary temperatures, essential oils are popular components in perfume. But this volatility makes it difficult to take advantage of essential oils’ pharmacological properties: they can vanish into the air before they’ve had a chance to work their magic. Technion chemists Boaz Mizrahi and Sivan Yogev discovered that they could release essential oils in a controlled fashion by capturing them in organogels (ACS Appl. Polym. Mater. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsapm.0c00269). Organogels are soft materials made of a polymeric matrix, like ethyl cellulose, and an organic solvent, such as vegetable oil. Mizrahi and Yogev made organogels using citral, a component of lemongrass; linalool, which is found in lavender and mint essential oils; and an essential oil of Mentha arvensis, also known as wild mint. They found that citral organogels and organogels with high concentrations of linalool and M. arvensis were able to kill the pathogenic fungus Trichophyton rubrum, the most common cause of athlete’s foot. They also found the organogels were able to successfully fight fungal infection in horse hooves in lab experiments. In addition, containers with essential oil–loaded organogels were able to keep cherry tomatoes fresher longer than containers with canola oil–loaded gels or with no organogels (shown). Although the idea of using essential oils in food containers isn’t new, Mizrahi says this system can go into existing packaging.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry behind marigolds’ pest-control power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biodegradable emulsion eliminates biofilms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweetgrass Compounds Repel Mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE