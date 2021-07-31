Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Strong, crystalline fibers mimic natural spider silk

Scientists create a method for synthesizing superstrong fibers

by Emily Harwitz
July 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Thin, fiber-like spider silk wrapped around a spool.
Credit: Jingyao Li
This synthetic fiber with hybrid proteins is the toughest recombinant spider silk made to date.

Spider silk is one of the strongest materials on Earth, thanks primarily to the highly crystalline structure that spiders spin with their specialized silk glands. For decades, researchers have been trying to create synthetic spider silk using industrial processes, but one major challenge has been making fibers as packed with crystals as their natural counterparts. By designing a protein that forms crystalline structures when spun using an industrial process, a group of synthetic biologists have now made a synthetic fiber that’s even stronger than some natural spider silks (ACS Nano 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.1c02944). Spider silk gets its strength largely from abundant β-nanocrystals. Knowing that amyloid proteins tend to form β-sheets, researchers led by Fuzhong Zhang at Washington University in St. Louis engineered Escherichia coli that fuse amyloid peptides with spidroin, the main protein in spider silk. The researchers wet spun this hybrid protein into a fiber that’s stronger than some spider silks. “The biggest surprise to us was when we found this protein was easy to purify and easy to process,” Zhang says. He proposes that the method could even be a renewable replacement for making synthetic fibers like nylon. “Hopefully one day, most of the fabrics that people are wearing will be made from renewable processes,” Zhang says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE