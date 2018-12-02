Toray plans ultrasuede with plant-based content

Next year, Toray Industries will launch a new grade of high-end synthetic suede made with 30% vegetable raw materials. Marketed as Ultrasuede BX, the nonwoven fabric will contain polyurethane made with castor oil and ultrafine polyester made with sugar-derived ethylene glycol, giving it the highest percentage of plant-based raw materials on the market, the Japanese firm says. The suede is mostly used in the interiors of luxury cars and aircraft.
