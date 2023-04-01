TripleW gets cash for food waste upcycling

TripleW has raised $16.5 million in series B financing to commercialize a technology that uses microbes to turn food waste into lactic acid, a starting material for the biodegradable plastic polylactic acid (PLA). TripleW says it can also use discarded PLA products as a feedstock. The firm hopes to use the funding to install its technology in two existing waste management facilities. The Dutch company ChainCraft raised $11 million last year for a plant that converts food waste into fatty acids.
